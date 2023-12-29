Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNT

Fluent Trading Down 0.8 %

FLNT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.41. Fluent has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.