FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

