FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $21.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.87. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

PXD stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

