FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PB. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

