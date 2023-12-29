FY2023 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $918.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.