FY2024 Earnings Estimate for California BanCorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California BanCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALB. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

