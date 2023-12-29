FY2024 Earnings Forecast for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

FBIZ opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

