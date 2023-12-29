FY2024 Earnings Forecast for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By DA Davidson

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $61.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

