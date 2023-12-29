FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AX opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.