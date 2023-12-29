FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
GBCI stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $50.14.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,695,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
