FY2024 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reduced by DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $612.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

