FY2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will earn $16.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Netflix stock opened at $490.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66. Netflix has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.8% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

