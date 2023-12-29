FY2024 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

