FY2025 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Decreased by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $205.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $206.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,850.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $149.30 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,403.71.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,026.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,974.58 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

