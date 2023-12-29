FY2025 EPS Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Model N in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,240 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

