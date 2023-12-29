FY2025 EPS Estimates for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Lifted by Zacks Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Model N in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,240 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.