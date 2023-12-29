Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Galapagos Stock Up 0.2 %
GLPG stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.