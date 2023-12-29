Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Galapagos Stock Up 0.2 %

GLPG stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galapagos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

