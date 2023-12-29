GDS Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.30. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

