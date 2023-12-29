GEM Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

V stock opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.50 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.