Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $405.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuit Group

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,903.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.03.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($26,836.09). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.