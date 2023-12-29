Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Shares Down 1.5%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.61. 10,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 339,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

