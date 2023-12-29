Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 1.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 569,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,429,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

