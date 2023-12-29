GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.55

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 34976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

