Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.