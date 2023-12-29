Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRCL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

GRCL opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

