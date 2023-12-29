Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $721.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

