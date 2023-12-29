Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

