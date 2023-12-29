Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
