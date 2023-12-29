Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $12.90 on Monday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

