Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Guess? by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Guess? by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

