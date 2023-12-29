Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $973,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,125.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 213,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.