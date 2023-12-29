Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

