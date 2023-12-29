Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 17,287 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 456,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.