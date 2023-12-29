Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 46.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $405,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $163.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

