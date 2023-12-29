Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

