Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.18 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $702.46 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $651.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

