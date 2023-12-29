Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $56.28 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

