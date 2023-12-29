Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $135.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

