Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

SMPL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

