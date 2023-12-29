Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 97,838 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.