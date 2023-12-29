Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,443 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $517.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.46. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.