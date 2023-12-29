Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,343 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 254,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,599,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $158.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.