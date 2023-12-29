Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 743 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

