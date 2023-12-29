Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $789.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $691.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.