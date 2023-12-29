Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $270.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average of $263.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

