Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,026.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,974.58 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,403.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

