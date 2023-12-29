Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $245.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,991 shares of company stock worth $5,366,699 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

