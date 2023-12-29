Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,840 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $334.05. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

