Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $26,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

