Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £11,308.50 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

LON HSP opened at GBX 416 ($5.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £136.12 million, a P/E ratio of 495.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.06. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.23).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

