Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £11,308.50 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12).
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
LON HSP opened at GBX 416 ($5.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £136.12 million, a P/E ratio of 495.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.06. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.23).
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.