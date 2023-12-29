Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $71.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $26,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

