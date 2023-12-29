HC Wainwright Trims Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Target Price to $4.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equillium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

About Equillium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

